Popular nurse retires after 37 years dedication to mental health services in the West

Colleagues at Grangewood, Gransha Park site in Derry/Londonderry and Strathdene House, Tyrone and Fermanagh Hospital site in Omagh paid tribute to highly respected and popular mental health nurse manager, Martin Cartin, who retires after 37 years dedication to mental health services.

Martin is a native of Dungiven and lives in Tattyreagh, Omagh.

He started his nursing career in September 1983 and retires from his current position as head of service and lead nurse for Adult Mental Health Services across the Western Trust area.

Colleagues thanked Martin for his support and guidance and his massive contribution to the lives of clients and their families.

“Wishing you many happy years in your retirement Martin.

"Enjoy spending time with your family and in particular your beautiful granddaughter Katie May who is going to love having her grandad looking after her," a spokesperson for the Western Trust said.