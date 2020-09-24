COVID mobile testing unit to be located in Strabane

A MOBILE COVID-19 testing unit will open in Strabane this weekend.

The unit will be operational at Melvin Sports Complex from tomorrow (Saturday) from 10.30am until 3.30pm.

It comes amid a significant spike in confirmed coronavirus cases across the district in recent days.

SDLP councillor Jason Barr has welcomed the news.

"This is very welcome news and much needed in the Strabane area.

"Many constituents have vented their frustration at having to travel and more so putting other family at risk for having to drive them to these centres.

"Now with a test centre on our front doors this will go along way in meeting the demand for testing in this area.

"On that my thoughts are with all those have tested positive for COVID-19 in the Strabane area and wish them all a speedy healthy recovery."