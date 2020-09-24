Five confirmed COVID cases at O'Neills factory

O’Neills Irish International Sports Co Ltd has confirmed that it has closed a section of its production unit in Strabane for a deep clean after five confirmed cases of COVID-19 within the workforce.

A spokesperson for said that a further 21 employees from the Dublin Road facility were also currently self-isolating as a precautionary measure and the company is liaising closely with the Public Health Agency (PHA) to monitor the situation.

The spokesperson said: “The health and safety of our employees and their families together with our clients and customers is our highest priority.

"In addition to the deep clean which is currently being carried out, we will continue implementing the rigorous protocols introduced from the outset of the pandemic in relation to social distancing and hand sanitizing that we have been adhering to in order to help combat the impact of this virus.

"We wish all of our staff who are currently affected well in their recovery and will continue to help provide whatever support we can going forward.”

O’Neills has also made arrangements for staff to work from home where possible pending the re-opening of the premises.