Former school site to be transformed into social housing development

PLANS to develop a new residential development on the Evish Road in Strabane have been announced by McGettigan Homes Ltd following the submission of a Proposal of Application Notice (pan) to the Derry City and Strabane District Council.

The new homes are set to be built on lands to the north of Evish Road and East of Mount Carmel Heights on the grounds of the former Our Lady of Mercy High School site.

The site, which has been vacant for a number of years, is a well-known hot spot for anti-social behaviour.

The plans will seek to regenerate the site with high quality homes whilst also eliminating disruptive behaviour in the community.

“We are proud to announce our plans to take forward an application that aims to bring a widely known site back in to use and contribute to helping the local community to thrive and grow economically and socially.

"What’s more, these exciting plans will go some way to alleviate Strabane’s housing stress by providing much-needed, high quality homes," Paul McGettigan of McGettigan Homes Ltd commented.

It is planned that the proposed residential development will be accompanied by associated landscaping, play park and site works to allow for access onto Mount Carmel Heights.

All dwellings will be committed to social housing with Clanmil Housing Association attributed as the future social housing provider.

The scheme will be designed by RPP Architects.

Further details of the proposals will be presented during the upcoming pre-application community consultation.

In light of the current COVID-19 social distancing restrictions, and in line with government regulations, the community consultation for the proposed homes will take place using a mix of digital and remote platforms to encourage everyone to have their say on the plans.

The consultation website, www.evishroad.com, will go live on October 15 and a digital public information event using Zoom will take place on Thursday, October 22 from 10am to 11am.

Members of the community are also invited to provide feedback on the plans using the consultation hotline 0808 1688 296 or by emailing evishroad@turley.co.uk.

Printed information leaflets will also be distributed in the local area in due course and printed information packs will be available in the coming weeks.

The closing date for the public consultation is Thursday, November 5, ahead of a major planning application submission later this year.