Markethill woman dies in tragic road accident

POLICE have confirmed that a 17-year-old girl has died in a single-vehicle crash on the Coolmillish Road outside Markethill this afternoon.

Our thoughts are with her family at this sad time.

It is understood the victim was a popular girl from the Markethill area.

Police closed the road close to St John’s Church Of Ireland at the junction with Mountnab Road following the accident, which involved a blue Ford Fiesta and occurred around 1.30pm.

The air ambulance was also called to the scene.

The road remains closed with motorists asked to avoid the area. Diversions are in place on the Coolmillish Road at junctions with the Mountnab Road, Crammonhill Road and Ballindarragh Road.

Police are urging anyone with dashcam footage to contact them on 101, quoting 833 24/09/20