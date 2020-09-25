Free face-coverings will be handed out by staff

AS part of its ‘Building Back Responsibly’ campaign, Translink staff are reminding the public to ‘follow four simple but important steps when using public transport - wear a face-covering, wash/sanitise your hands frequently, use touch-free ticket options and practice social distancing.'

From next week, there will be additional staff at main station to re-enforce the message to passengers that face coverings are mandatory on public transport.

It will also see the launch of an innovative initiative in partnership with the PSNI introducing a new ‘Safe Transport Team’ consisting of a dedicated team of officers working alongside the Translink team.

Free face-coverings will be handed out by Translink staff in bus and train stations across Northern Ireland next week, as part of the ‘Build Back Responsibly’ campaign, with passengers asked to make a small Text2Donate donation to Cancer Focus NI in exchange for their face-covering.

Translink Group Chief Executive Chris Conway said: “We want to thank the public for their incredible support to date - only by joining together in a collective effort can we help keep everyone safe and reduce the spread of Covid-19.

“Therefore, we feel it is the right time to issue a fresh reminder to everyone about the measures we are taking to keep people safe on public transport but also to ask our passengers to follow simple safety steps.

“Since face coverings became mandatory on public transport, we’ve seen our customers adapt to wearing them with recent audits showing over 80% compliance” said Chris.

Translink has put a wide range of Covid-19 safety measures in place including intensive cleaning routines featuring innovative electrostatic sanitisation techniques, protective screens on vehicles and in-stations, PPE for staff, sanitiser dispensers, social distancing signage and more safety announcements.

Translink is also working in partnership with anew PSNI Safe Transport Team to engage with passengers and deliver important safety advice.

For more details including your chance to win a limited edition Born & Bred face-covering follow @TranslinkNI on Facebook #LetsGoSafelyTogether #WearOneForEveryone.