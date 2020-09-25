Positive case at Loreto Grammar confirmed

Loreto Grammar School, Omagh, has confirmed there has been a positive case of Covid-19 in their school community.

A statement from Loreto read: "A post 16 pupil tested positive for Covid-19. The school worked closely with PHA (Public Health Agency) and followed guidance.

"Identified close contacts have been advised to self-isolate for 14 days. A letter from PHA will issue to all close contacts confirming date of return. A general letter from PHA regarding this incident is posted on our school website. An enhanced clean has been arranged.

"The school will continue for all other pupils."

A statement from the Public Health Agency read: "The Public Health Agency has been notified of a confirmed case of Covid-19 in the Loreto Grammar School community.

"The Public Health Agency has worked with the school principal to undertake a risk assessment to identify people who have been in close contact with the case. These individuals have been advised to stay at home and isolate. "