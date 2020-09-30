Project Hope put their sewing skills to good use

PROJECT Hope 2020 began in January this year in an effort to make quilted bed covers to send through a charity to people in dire need in either Africa or Eastern Europe.

With seven ladies willing to be involved in the project the next step was to make contact with a charity that was in a position to deliver the goods.

Eventually contact was made with Mr William Carson of Container Ministries Lurgan which is supported by the Methodist Church.

William was delighted to hear about the Project and informed them that a container lorry would be travelling to Romania in October 2020.

On hearing the news the sewing team were ready to make a start, with lots of material and enthusiasm they thought it would be possible to aim for 50 quilts.

But to their surprise after seven months and an answer to prayer they were able to contribute 102 quilt covers in a good variety of sizes along with 50 knitted hats kindly donated.

They are now on their way on the long journey to Oradea Romania.

Pastor Visky and the Director of Christ Endeavour are looking forward to receiving the warm quilts for the people in the community, just in time before the cold winter months.