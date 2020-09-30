Temporary closure on Coleraine railway line

Temporary closure on Coleraine railway line

Passengers are advised to check their journey in advance using Translink’s journey planner, or the website: www.translink.co.uk.

By Damian Mullan

Reporter:

By Damian Mullan

Email:

sport@thechronicle.uk.com

THERE is a temporary closure on the Derry/Londonderry to Coleraine railway line this Sunday (October 4).  

Bus substitutions will be in operation between Coleraine and Castlerock and between Coleraine and Derry/Londonderry. 

The buses will call at Limavady Bus Station to facilitate Bellarena passengers. 

Trains to Portrush will operate as normal. 

Passengers are advised to check their journey in advance using Translink’s journey planner, or our website: www.translink.co.uk.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Northern Constitution

23 Main Street, Limavady

BT49 0EP

Tel: 028 7776 2130