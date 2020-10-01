Confirmation of further restrictions for Derry and Strabane expected today

TIGHTER restrictions are expected to be announced later today for the Derry City and Strabane District Council area.

The NI Executive is due to meet this afternoon to discuss the significant spike in positive coronavirus cases.

At a meeting of the Health Committee this morning Health Minister Robin Swann was asked what plans he has to tackle "the huge increase" in cases across the council area.

According to the latest statistics published by the Department of Health there have been 487 confirmed cases here over the past seven days.

Mr Swann described the figures as "stark" and said he expects further announcements later todat on the back of recommendations to be made by him at the Executive meeting.

"The increase we have seen in Strabane and Derry City Council has been stark. It's not something we were expecting to be brutually frank.

"We have further recommendations going to the Executive for specifics in that area," he said.