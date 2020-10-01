Halloween fireworks display cancelled

A PLANNED fireworks display for Halloween has been cancelled due to the continuing surge in coronavirus cases.

The display planned for both the city and Strabane will not go ahead in the interests of public safety, Derry City and Strabane District Council has said.

At a briefing yesterday convened to discuss the COVID statistics, councillors were advised that the focus of the Halloween celebrations will be on digital programming and city dressin "with plans for fireworks to be cancelled in the interests of health and safety and to ensure there is no gatherings of people in our city and town centres on Halloween night."

Details of the online programme, animation and street dressing will be unveiled next week, a council spokesperson said.

Mayor Brian Tierney said he understood people would be disappointed but that it was the correct decision given the spike in coronavirus cases locally.

"For anyone looking ahead to Halloween, the decision taken yesterday to cancel the planned smaller scale fireworks planned for Derry and Strabane this year may be disappointing.

"But it is a very small sacrifice at a time when our community is faced with its biggest threat from COVID-19.

"We must all do our bit to help suppress this virus, and that means celebrating occasions like Halloween responsibly at home with our families.

"Council’s events team have been working hard behind the scenes to come up an alternative online programme which will really capture the spirit of Halloween - I look forward to seeing it being unveiled next week!"