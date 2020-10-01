Vehicles damaged in fire at Omagh business

Detectives in Omagh are appealing for witnesses following a fire at a business along the Bankmore Road area of Omagh on Tuesday, September 29, where a number of vehicles have been damaged.

“Detectives are appealing for anyone with information or who may have witnessed any suspicious activity in the area between 7:45pm and 10.30pm on Tuesday night, to please contact detectives in Omagh on 101, quoting reference 2022 – 29/09/2020.

"Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”