Over 900 new cases of Covid-19 recorded in NI
There have been 934 new cases of Covid-19 in Northern Ireland in the last 24 hours, with 21 in the Fermanagh and Omagh District Council area.

The overall figure is more than twice the previous daily high of 424, recorded on Wednesday.

There have been 86 new cases in Mid Ulster.

One more death has been recorded in the last 24 hours and the number of hospital inpatients with the virus has dropped from 70 to 65.

Friday's figures show 201 new cases in the Derry and Strabane council area, 191 in Belfast and 182 in Newry and Mourne.

