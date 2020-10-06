NOW IS THE TIME FOR ACTION - LAURA DEVLIN, COUNCIL CHAIRPERSON

NEWRY, Mourne and Down District Council Chairperson, Councillor Laura Devlin has made a passionate appeal to the people of the District to do all that they can to prevent the spread of Covid 19.

In a statement, the Council Chairperson said: “This evening I am appealing directly to each resident of Newry, Mourne and Down, asking them to do everything in their power to stem the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the district.

“This is your chance to do your bit, right now, to help prevent us going back into lockdown. We must act quickly to protect ourselves, our loved ones and the wider community. Many of you will, by now, have seen that in the past 24 hours alone 934 people tested positive for COVID-19 across Northern Ireland, 182 of which were in Newry, Mourne and Down. By now, we know just how quickly this dangerous virus can spread.

“I implore you to think about your actions over the weekend and follow the public health guidance. When out and about – remember to socially distance and wear a face covering where required. Act responsibly if you are visiting our local shops or hospitality venues. Thank you to all those who have been doing so. For those who haven’t – you must take this virus seriously. This virus can kill and does kill. Now is the time for action.”