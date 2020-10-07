Woman treated in hospital following single vehicle collision

EMERGENCY services attended the scene of a single vehicle collision on the Beltany Road, Newtownstewart, yesterday (Tuesday).

According to police, a car struck a lamppost at around 9.20am.

One woman was taken to hospital for treatment for her injuries.

"PSNI, the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service and the Northern Ireland Air Ambulance were in attendance at the scene.

"A diversion was put in place and the road was later reopened," a PSNI spokesperson said.