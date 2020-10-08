Kind Tyrone couple give 12-year-old Labrador a new home

A beautiful and gentle 12-year-old Labrador-cross that was given up by her previous owners has been successfully rehomed by a kind Tyrone couple.

'Millie' was handed into the team at Grovehill Animal Trust, Sixmilecross, last month and at her grand age, it was always a concern she may not find a new home.

However, Dungannon couple, Andrew and Natasha, vowed that when the time was right to adopt a dog they would choose an older canine. And so when they read about Millie, resident of Grovehill Animal Trust, they contacted the shelter and arranged to meet her.

It was love at first sight for all concerned as Millie couldn’t stop wagging her tail when she met them. Three weeks later and Janice Porter, chairperson of Grovehill, was delighted to catch up with Millie and her new family.

Accompanying Millie was ‘Dino’ her favourite, cuddly toy who she takes everywhere with her.

"Millie has turned our house into a home,’’ said Natasha.

"We’re head over heels in love with her. She enjoys her daily walks and settled into a routine within a few days. She even gets along with our two cats."

Janice said: "It’s happy endings like this that everyone involved with Grovehill strive towards. To see Millie happy and content is what Grovehill is all about."