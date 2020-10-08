Sea change

ENVIRONMENT Minister Edwin Poots MLA has urged people in Northern Ireland to help government to achieve the UK wide vision for clean, healthy, safe, productive and biologically diverse seas by having their say on proposals for marine monitoring programmes.

The Marine Strategy Part Two: UK Updated Monitoring Programmes sets out the monitoring programmes we propose to use to measure progress towards Good Environmental Status in UK seas.

It notes the progress we have made in the last six years and identifies the gaps and opportunities we aim to address over the next six year cycle.

Minister Poots said: “This is a UK wide consultation, but one which takes into consideration the specific needs of each region. It is an opportunity for our citizens to help shape plans for monitoring the health of our seas.”

The proposals have been jointly published by Defra, DAERA and the Scottish and Welsh Governments and emphasise the UK Government’s continued commitment to work together at national, regional and international level.

Minister Poots added: “The proposals outlined in the Marine Strategy Part Two: UK Updated Monitoring Programmes reinforces Northern Ireland’s continued support for the UK wide vision for clean, healthy, safe, productive and biologically diverse seas.”

"Gathering this information will help us bridge knowledge gaps in order to ensure the healthiest state possible for the seas around Northern Ireland. For that reason I am in full support of the UK wide approach contained in this consultation process.”

Northern Ireland’s input into the proposed monitoring programmes and the development of the consultation has been organised by the Marine Strategy Team in DAERA’s Marine and Fisheries Division.

The public consultation is live until November 17 and is aimed at all groups and individuals who use the sea.

The consultation and information on how to respond has been published on Citizen Space, listed on Gov.uk (https://consult.defra.gov.uk/marine/updated-uk-marine-strategy-part-two-marine-monitor).