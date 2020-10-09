Grieving daughter hits out at virus 'doubters'

THE daughter of an Antrim man who died from coronavirus has sent a hard-hitting message to people who ‘doubt’ the disease.

John Gracey, who worked for the Simon Community, passed away on Saturday after spending four weeks in hospital and almost a fortnight in a coma with his family only able to see him only once, through glass.

His daughter, Susie, who described her dad as a ‘hero’ paid tribute to her dad on Facebook.

“He fought so hard but it won in the end. Covid is real and it has robbed us of the best father, husband and granda,”she said.

“He did everything he was supposed to but this cruel virus still took him. We are heartbroken.

“He was just such a great man. A fountain of knowledge, artistic, talented, funny, intelligent and just a gentleman.

“I don't know what we will do as a family without him. He was just so hands on with everything.

“To anyone still doubting Covid? Please don't talk to me! I don't want to hear how it's ruining your weekends as you can't get out for a drink and a dance! It's ruined our lives!”

She appealed for people to take the virus seriously, saying: “I’m begging you to please, please, please start believing,

“What started off as a positive result, jokes about being unclean, turned to lack of breath and unsteady on his feet.”