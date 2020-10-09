Omagh country star Pio McCann passes away

Omagh country star Pio McCann passes away
Omagh's country music star Pio McCann sadly passed away this morning (Friday).

His funeral is to take place on Monday at Sacred Heart Church, Omagh.

Pio was honoured with the CMA International Broadcaster Award in Nashville in 2008.

This award recognised the outstanding achievement by a Radio Broadcaster outside the United States for their important contributions towards the development of Country Music in their Country.

On his BBC Radio Ulster show this afternoon, long-term friend and radio presenter, Hugo Duncan, paid tribute to Pio, who he said had provided him with his first opportunity in music.

