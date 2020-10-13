Mayor issues timely appeal over coronavirus

THE Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council is appealing to people to continue to do all they can to stop the spread of coronavirus.

With cases on the rise across Northern Ireland, Alderman Mark Fielding says adherence to public health advice has never been more important.

In a message to residents in the Borough, the Mayor said: “There can be no doubt that the past number of months have created unprecedented challenges which have affected all aspects of life across Causeway Coast and Glens.

“None of us have experienced anything like this before and the impact has been unimaginable in many ways.

“Levels of infection are increasing rapidly, and there’s a real need for renewed vigilance as we look towards the winter period in order to protect ourselves and our loved ones.

“Wearing a face covering where required, maintaining an appropriate social distance and washing hands regularly must be the norm and we must all comply.

“The success of these measures depends on collective support. Please don’t let apathy creep in – if this happens we are putting everyone around us at risk.

“At this time of great uncertainty, I would like to express my thanks to our business community for its resilience in the face of this crisis.

"New practices and ways of working have been introduced as retailers and hospitality providers seek to create safe environments for staff and customers.

"Please show them your support and kindness, and remember that this is not an easy time for anyone.

“There’s no doubt that we are at a crucial stage of the pandemic and I want to reiterate my appeal to you all. Wear a mask, wash your hands and keep your distance and together we can make a difference."

