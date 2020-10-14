20 year long service award for Clough's 'outstanding' postmaster

Clough Postmaster, Norma Warnock, who has gone above and beyond during the pandemic has been praised for her outstanding customer service to her tight-knit rural community

Norma demonstrated first class customer service when she only closed for two days for the funeral and wake of her father as she did not want to let down her community where she has lived since birth.

Her father, Norman Warnock, died during the pandemic and Norma knew how important her Post Office was to the community, so she chose to soldier on.

Sadly Norma also suffered the death of her mother, Kathleen Warnock, only 12 months before. They all lived in the village.

FLOWERS

Norma has just celebrated 20 years as Postmaster fat the shop on Main Street.

A large bouquet of flowers, a special 20 years’ service award and pen was presented to Norma as a big thank you from Post Office Regional Manager, Lynn Lewis and Post Office Area Manager, Laureen Johnston.

They both travelled to the Ballymena village to show their huge appreciation to Norma for her loyal, dedicated service.

Laureen Johnston, said: “We wanted to show our appreciation for Norma’s outstanding customer service to her community over 20 years and also for putting her community first during covid19 period.

“ Norma only closed for two days after the death of her father, which is incredible. Norma did not want to let down her vulnerable customers.”

FIRST JOB

Norma, said: “Being a Postmaster was my first job after leaving college. I love my job and I know how much people depend upon my Post Office.

“This was even more so during the pandemic when people wanted to stay local and they did not want to travel to the town.

“I was very close to both parents, but when my father died I wanted to return to work as quickly as possible as there was so much that I needed to do for the community during the pandemic. People have been very supportive to me with the loss of my mother and father. I knew how many people rely on my Post Office and working gave me something to focus on. I like to be helpful.

“This is a tight-knit community. I know everyone – sometimes three or four generations of the same family.

“During the pandemic it has been crazy busy, even busier than a normal Christmas.

BUSY

“A couple of customers mentioned that they were off to town to do banking – they did not realise that they could do all their banking for all the major High Street banks, so I let them know and now lots more people from the village are now doing their banking here too.

“They think it is great that they don’t have to go to town.

“We have also been very busy with mail and parcels with people sending letters and packages to family and friends that they can’t see.

“Lots more people are also shopping online and there are shopping returns to process.

“The Post Office is so important to this community for the services that it provides, but it is also important for the social interaction. During lockdown, I was often the only person that many customers who live alone saw.

“They needed to talk to someone for a chat or advice. I was here for them.”