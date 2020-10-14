Seven locals on Honours List

SEVEN people from the Tyrone and Mid-Ulster area have been included in Her Majesty The Queen's Birthday Honours, announced at the weekend.

This year's list, traditionally released in June, was postponed to include those who were instrumental in the Covid-19 effort.

Locals on the Honours include:



OBE: Anne Donaghy - For services to Local Government and the community in Co Antrim during Covid-19.

OBE: Dr Derek John Maguire, Dungannon - For services to Dentistry and the Covid-19 response.

MBE: The Rev Dr Isaac Thompson, former Minister of First Cookstown Presbyterian Church - For services to HM Forces and the community in Cookstown.

BEM: Ryan Farquhar, Dungannon - For services to motor cycle racing.

BEM: Norman Crooks, Race Secretary, Cookstown “100” Motor Cycle Club Ltd - For services to motor cycle racing in Northern Ireland.

BEM: Margaret Hamilton, Cookstown – For services to the community in Cookstown.

BEM: Barbara Mary Cameron, Manager, Ireland International Ladies Outdoor Bowls Team - For services to Lawn Bowls in NI.



