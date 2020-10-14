Two in court over car hijacking

TWO men – one of whom was described as a prolific offender with 284 previous convictions – have appeared in court in relating to a hijacking incident in Dungannon earlier last Wednesday.

Patrick Bell (39) from Beltrim Crescent, Gortin and Barry Coary (38) from Mourne Crescent, Coalisland are jointly accused of seizing the female victim’s Mercedes car by force on 7th October while in possession of a knife.

They are also accused of assaulting the victim and stealing her vehicle which is valued at around £10,000 and has as yet not been recovered.

A Detective Constable told a sitting of Dungannon Magistrate's Court in Omagh on Friday last, all charges could be connected.

The Detective Constable also objected to both Bell and Coary being released on bail.



