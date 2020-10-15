Free hand sanitizer gesture for Strabane

A COMPANY that produces hand sanitizer is encouraging charities, community organisations and individuals in Strabane to avail of their giveaway of free sanitizer next week.

Superior-E Liquids, based at Elagh Business Park is teaming up with Just Vape in Strabane to distribute free hand sanitizer to the public in Strabane from 9am to 1pm outside Just Vape, 4 Railway Street, Strabane, on Monday.

Earlier in the week the company did a similar gesture in the city where they donated hand sanitizer to charities and organisations across the city.

Mayor Brian Tierney has welcomed the initiative and paid tribute to the company owner, Stephen Ryan Jnr, for his efforts in helping others during this difficult time.

Mayor Tierney extended his thanks to the local company for their generosity and encouraged the public to avail of the offer.

He said: “This is a very generous and kind gesture by this local company.

"It is great to see community spirit and generosity across our city and district at this difficult time and I want to thank Stephen and his colleagues for their fantastic efforts at helping to keep people safe and reduce the spread of the virus.”

Superior Liquids has been producing hand sanitizer throughout the pandemic.

Following the recent rise in cases locally, the company owner Stephen felt it was important to do something to assist in reducing the risks across the community.

Encouraging local charity organisations, community groups and members of the public in need of hand sanitizer to come along to Just Vape on Monday, Stephen said it was his way of offering support and assistance to the people of Derry and Strabane during this difficult time.

He said: “We have seen the sharp increase in figures across the city and the wider council area and it’s important that we call adhere to the public health advice that is being given.

"Washing hands regularly is one of the key messages and we hope that by providing free hand sanitizer to the public, local charities and any organisations out there, we can help make a difference and reduce the spread of the virus.”

Members of the public intending to avail of the free hand sanitizer are advised to wear face coverings.

The hand sanitizer comes in various formats from small personal use containers to large five litre drums.