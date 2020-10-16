Antrim businessman who started out in garden shed picks up a major IT award

AN Antrim entrepreneur is celebrating after his firm was named IT Support Company of the Year in Northern Ireland.

Several years ago David O’Reilly decided to set up his own small business after taking part in a Exploring Enterprise course at Antrim EnterpriseAgency.

He set up Rainbow Tec in a small eight foot shed in his back garden in Antrim and it has since gone from strength to strength.

He has secured some multinational clients as well as small local businesses and individuals – providing everything from IT support, phone and gadget repair app development, website design and social media management.

He has since expanded to offer drone services, database solutions, public wifi systems, food ordering apps, restaurant management systems and appointment systems for hotels and salons.

David also takes part in charity events and other major events across Northern Ireland.

Most recently, he offered 12 months free IT support to NHS staff and care workers and social care employees.

“One of our first clients now has over 119 thousand users across Northern Ireland.” he said.

“I’ve worked hard over the years to keep overheads and costs down and as such we are able to provide a lower cost alternative to other mainstream companies and offer a wide range of services at reasonable prices without compromising on quality and great service.

“I also love to offer a personalised service to help other small businesses and individuals to thrive and succeed.

“All the hard work starting a business with very little capital and from an 8ft shed, seems to be paying off, as I have just been awarded the IT Support Company of the Year – Northern Ireland!

“Several months ago I received an unexpected email saying that I had been shortlisted for an award by the Corporate Livewire Prestige awards, which recognise small and medium-sized businesses that have proven to be the best in their market over the past 12 months, not just in the UK but across the world.

“I though ‘wow’, that would be amazing, but never dreamt I would have won, with so many competing for the awards.

“That was until I received an exciting phone call this week to say that my business had won IT support company of the year in Northern Ireland.

“Unfortunately due to Covid-19 the awards ceremony has been postponed until 2021, but what an amazing party that will be, especially after this challenging year due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the issues it has caused to many businesses, and having to adapt with a different way of working.

“Hopefully we can all weather the storm!

“I hope my business continues to thrive and go from strength to strength.”

Rainbow Tec can be found at www.rainbowtec.co.uk or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/rainbowtec