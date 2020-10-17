Completion of £500,000 refurbishment at Carrickmore College

A £500,000 refurbishment has taken place at Dean Maguirc College, Carrickmore, which has resulted in the upgrading of the changing rooms/toilets as well as the cloakroom area of the school.

It is another positive development for the college which continues to be oversubscribed annually.

Commenting on this latest project for the school, the principal, Mr. James Warnock said: “I am delighted to see the completion of the scheme which has given way to such enhanced facilities for the school, especially the PE department.

"The refurbished cloakroom area has added a new dimension to the school environment and I applaud the professional manner in which the work was carried out by the entire project team.’’

He added: “Dean Maguirc College as you know has won various sporting titles over the years and one of my goals was that one day we would have modern changing facilities for our pupils who have played with such passion on the pitch.

"Of course it will also enhance the daily delivery of our physical education programme. Whilst part of the refurbished area will be out of use due to COVID–19, we look forward to a time that we can utilise such welcomed amenities.”