Mayor praises firm that kept the wheels turning during pandemic

THE Mayor has paid tribute to the local company which rose to the challenges of COVID-19 during the long period of lockdown.

Natural World Products processes organic household material which it converts into compost, delivering around half of all recycling from collected household waste streams in Northern Ireland.

The compost is then used in a wide range of horticultural and agricultural applications including Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council’s landscaping, planting and allotment sites.

Mayor Jim Montgomery recently visited their Antrim depot to highlight their ‘exceptional efforts’ during COVID-19 when they experienced increased levels of organic waste due to more people being at home.

In response, they ramped up their operations to ensure continued service delivery to the Borough and further afield.

“The team at Natural World Products are a prime example of a business in our Borough that has went above and beyond during COVID-19,” said Councillor Montgomery.

“NWP contributes over half of all recycling from collected household waste in Northern Ireland every year - that's well over 200,000 tonnes kept out of landfill which has significant economic and environmental benefits.

“The spring and summer months see a general increase in garden waste, however combined with people working from home and the lockdown period, the organic waste levels were at an exceptional level.

“Natural World Products stepped up to the mark during this time to ensure their services continued and I would like to congratulate them as well as thank them for their superb efforts during a challenging time.”

Patrick Kelly, General Manager, NWP said it had been challenging, adding that they were proud of what they had achieved.

“We were pleased to welcome Mayor, Councillor Jim Montgomery to our Antrim transfer station where we receive household food and garden waste from across the Borough which is then processed by us into high-quality organic compost,” he said.

“Much of that compost then goes back to the Borough as we partner with the Council and other local organisations, providing material for allotments and a range of community projects.

“Having among the highest yields of organic waste collected per household than anywhere else in Northern Ireland, the Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough where food and green waste is collected together in brown bins, is making a huge contribution to increasing recycling rates, and reducing the volume of waste sent to landfill.

“We are proud to play our part.”