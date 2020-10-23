New Cullybackey Leisure area gets thumbs up

The Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Councillor Peter Johnston, has welcomed the opening of a new state-of-the-art Multi Use Games Area (MUGA) in Cullybackey.

And he visited the site recently with local councillor Timothy Gaston to view the new offering.

Cllr. Johnston said: “I am delighted to welcome this considerable addition to the already impressive range of leisure facilities available across the borough.

“Exercise, playtime and relaxation are incredibly important for us all and this exciting development gives people an ideal opportunity to get out, try something new and get active.

“Council is committed to the health and well-being of our residents and these facilities provide a range of activities to help us all stay fit and busy on our own or with friends and family.”

The £350,000 investment, 75% of which was externally funded, boasts an innovative surface suitable for a range of sports, a basketball area, a bespoke children’s play area and a new access route to the amenity.

The new features are part of Mid and East Antrim Borough Council’s wider suite of Village Renewal Projects.

Utilising investment worth £2.5m from the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) and the European Agriculture Fund for Rural Development, the Council initiative has benefited 18 villages across the borough to date with a range of projects including Additional Pontoons and Portglenone Marina, a new Play Park in Broughshane, a Sports Pavilion for Kells and Connor, and a new Woodland Park in Ahoghill.

Timothy Gaston said it was fantastic to see the new play park and muga area finally finished.

“Since it’s handover last Wednesday I have been delighted to see Facebook full of photos and videos of the kids enjoying the new park. Back in August 2015 after being contacted by many parents wanting better facilities in Cullybackey, this vision was born to transform either Tobar Park Green or the Cullybackey Pitch into a family area.

“I want to pay tribute to former Bannside Councillor Billy Henry and Council Director Philip Thompson for getting behind the idea back in August 2015.

“The Play Park and kids MUGA has been long overdue, now it’s time to focus on delivering a brand new Park for Galgorm which I hope will be delivered next financial year.”