Reception for Inner Wheel Chairman

The Mayor of Mid and East Antrim has held a special reception for the Ahoghill woman who is All Ireland chairman of the Inner Wheel Organisation.

Patricia Perry was recently appointed as the District Chairman of Inner Wheel District 16, which covers the whole of Ireland.

Inner Wheel is the largest women's voluntary organisation in the world with members in over 100 countries across the globe.

Patricia has been a member of Inner Wheel for around 15 years and has been President of her home Club in Ballymena on a number of occasions.

At the reception held by the Mayor, Councillor Peter Johnston, presented Patricia with a cheque for £100 towards the Special Olympics which is the chosen charity of the organisation.

The Mayor commented: “I am delighted to present the Inner Wheel Organisation and Patricia Perry this cheque towards their chosen charity.

“I would also like to extend my congratulations to Patricia on her recent appointment as All Ireland Chairman of the Inner Wheel. This new role is testament to the hard work and dedication she has shown to the organisation throughout the years.”

Commenting on her appointment Patricia, said: "It is a great honour to be appointed as District Chairman. Like many other organisations, Inner Wheel is facing enormous challenges as a result of the pandemic.

“Despite these, I am still optimistic that we will be able to continue to work towards achieving our key aims to promote true friendship, encourage personal service and foster international understanding.”

In her new role, Patricia is looking forward to her year in office and having the opportunity to interact with Inner Wheel members across the island and indeed in other parts of the world.

International Inner Wheel has three key objectives to promote true friendship, to encourage the ideals of personal service and to foster international understanding.

Any women who shares the three central aims of International Inner Wheel can join the organisation.

Members achieve these aims through Club events, which combine personal service, fund-raising, fellowship and fun, united by friendship and a common aim to serve the local community.