Minister praises Coalisland and Eglish schools

EDUCATION Minister Peter Weir has hailed St Joseph’s College, Coalisland, as an “incredible school”.

Mr Weir tweeted out his praise after a visit to Mid-Ulster last Wednesday, the same day it was announced that schools across Northern Ireland will close for two weeks until November 2 as part of the new restrictions announced in a bid to stem cases of Covid-19.

Mr Weir's first visit of the day took him to St Joseph’s College, where he met with Principal Desi McNeill along with the Board of Governors, staff and others.

The Minister toured the school and listened to a presentation on raising standards.

Afterwards, he tweeted: “I was invited to @StJoesC to see an incredible school committed to pastoral care, tackling underachievement and imbedding coding in their curriculum.”

St Joseph's College tweeted it had been a “positive morning in difficult times”.

His final visit of the day in Mid Ulster took Mr Weir to Roan St Patrick’s Primary School, Eglish, where he met Principal Stephen Mone, the Board of Governors and staff to discuss accommodation issues.

The Minister also toured the school and officially opened the new car park.

In a tweet, Mr Weir said: “Finally I visited @roanstpatricks who had invited me to officially open some new facilities for them. I don't get to cut many ribbons and was very touched by the warm welcome.”

A statement on the school's website said: “We welcomed the Education Minister Peter Weir to school today to discuss our current enrolment number and our accommodation issues.

“Whilst we have 151 children currently in attendance, our enrolment number still sits at 83.

“The Minister was in agreement that our enrolment number needs revised urgently and that the school is in need of temporary accommodation to support the needs of our ever-growing community, before a longer-term solution can be put in place.

“The Minister also officially opened our new car park along with our Primary 7 Prefects.”

Peter Weir joins a class at Roan St Patrick’s PS, Eglish. SC204330