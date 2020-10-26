Health Minister Must Pay Workers Immediately - Hazzard

SINN Féin’s Chris Hazzard MP has called on the Health Minister Robin Swann to immediately pay health workers for wages lost during industrial action last year.

The South Down MP said:

“Five months ago the Finance Minister Conor Murphy allocated more than £1.6million to the Dept for Health to pay workers for the lost wages during recent industrial action. The Health Minister accepted this money, but has shamefully refused to repay our nurses & health care staff for wages lost.

"This is a disgrace. In the midst of a global pandemic our health workers are on the frontline day and night to protect our lives. The very least they deserve is their wages.”

"The Minister Robin Swann and the vast army of Health directors have all received their salaries & expenses in recent months. There is absolutely no excuse not to pay our health workers immediately!”