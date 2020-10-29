Tempers flare as Council refuses to review policy on Irish language signs in Mid-Ulster

Tempers flared during a meeting of Mid-Ulster District Council as, for the second time in nine days, calls to review Council’s Irish language street sign policy were put to a vote.

On Tuesday, October 13, members of Council’s environment committee voted on a proposal brought forward by UUP Councillor Trevor Wilson to review the policy.

This proposal was defeated with seven committee members voting against it and six in support.

At Council’s monthly meeting held on Thursday night lat, the issue was brought forward by Council’s Vice Chair, UUP Councillor Meta Graham with her proposal to review the policy seconded by UUP's Councillor Mark Glasgow.

The proposal was defeated with 23 votes against to 14 for.

