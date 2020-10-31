Remembrance Sunday to be marked in Dungannon and Moy, but with smaller numbers due to Covid-19

Remembrance Day will be marked in Dungannon and Moy on Sunday 8th November, but the numbers will be much smaller.

David Cuddy, Chairman of the Dungannon and Moy Branch of the Royal British Legion told the Courier: "As we are in the middle of a pandemic with Covid 19, our lives and how we conduct our everyday business has been radically changed and this change is now relevant as to how we remember those who lost their lives in two World Wars and all the conflicts since, where members of the armed services and civilians have lost their lives in service to their country.

"Due to continuing Government regulations we will only be permitted to carry out an Act of Remembrance in both Dungannon and Moy on Sunday 8th November 2020 with 15 persons in a group. This will involve Standards, Bugler, Piper, Vice Lord Lieutenant, Council 0fficial, Branch officers and Committee, which will be the total of 15.

"There is no parade or church service on Remembrance Sunday as normal. Also there will be no coffee morning in Moygashel or a Poppy Dance in the Legion Club.

"House to house collections are not permitted this year, however our usual stall at Tescos, Dungannon will be in place from 2nd to 7th November. We have been able to supply shops with the usual Poppy box and schools. The only opportunity to donate to the Poppy Appeal may be through a shop Poppy Box which I would encourage you to do.

"We would still encourage wreath layers to attend and show their respect as in past years, under the guidance of the Royal British Legion."

A limited poppy shop will be held this year on the Legion premises on Saturday 7th November 2020 from 10am -2pm, otherwise please contact the Poppy Appeal Organiser Mrs Jolene Spence on 07887782419. Wreaths can be obtained at her address by prior arrangement after 6pm.

Continued the Chairman: "Remembrance by members and general public on Sunday 8th should be either be in their own home or garden, church or attending the War Memorials, however all attending at the War Memorials must stand in the background away from the group of 15.

"Thank you for your understanding and please take a moment to ‘Remember’.

"We hope that life will become more normal next year and we will be able to have our normal parade, Act of Remembrance, wreath laying and the church service."

For any queries concerning Remembrance, please contact the Branch Chairman on 07979815337. Email crd.cuddy@btinternet.

com or Branch President, Noel Irwin, on 07990988637.