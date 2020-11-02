Chamber President completes Million Step Charity Challenge

TRADITIONALLY, Newry Chamber of Commerce and Trade would hold a series of events throughout the year that would support the work of charities in the Greater Newry Area.

This year, Chamber President Emma Mullen-Marmion named PIPS, Newry, and Southern Area Hospice as her chosen charities.

A year which started with so much optimism, quickly turned to one of uncertainty, resulting in many of the Chamber’s fund-raising activities being halted.

Emma took up the challenge to complete 1 million steps over the last 3 months and climbed a series of mountains throughout the local region in her challenge.

Emma completed the challenge on Sunday past, finishing on the top of our local Camlough mountain.

“The challenge took me the length and breadth of the country, across water and high hills” she laughed. “Lots of laughter, tears, talking and quiet moments too”, remembering her cousin Yul who passed away in January of this year, and her granda who passed a few months before.

Emma wanted to thank the entire Chamber Community for all their support. “A huge thank you to everyone who joined me, who sent such lovely messages of encouragement over the last number of months, for those who supported me and for those who helped me to remember two amazing men who meant so much to me”

“PIPS Newry and Southern Area Hospice do incredible work for our local community and have supported my family greatly over the last year. I wanted to do something to raise awareness of the great work that they do, and if I could raise money to support their work, even better”

For anyone who would like to support the charities, please click on the link bel

https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/emmasummer2020?utm_term=yAMJ3WKqe