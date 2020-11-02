WIN £5000 at Buttercrane Centre this Christmas

We all know 2020 hasn’t really lived up to expectation.

Missed opportunities, missed family get -togethers, missed birthdays and anniversaries.

Buttercrane Centre wants to make sure 2020 goes out with a bang, with their great £5k giveaway - one opportunity not to be missed.

Peter Murray Centre Manager said: “It’s been a tough year – for families, for retailers and the local community who have had to make sacrifices and suffered losses. We wanted to do something in the few weeks running up to Christmas to spread a bit of joy and also to thank customers for their continued support of Buttercrane. We’ve come up with the £5k giveaway to spread a little Christmas cheer, with 5 chances to win a £1000 Gift Card from 1st November.”

To enter, all you have to do is spend over £25 during one visit, purchased in any Buttercrane store or restaurant and present your receipt to our Help Desk.

The 5k promotion runs from the 1st November to the 4th December, with five live draws each Friday – each winning £1,000 Gift Card to spend in any of our 50 + stores during 2021.

FULL T&C on our website: https://www.buttercraneshopping.co.uk/win-5000-at-buttercrane-this-christmas