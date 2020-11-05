'For You' bringing gifts for Dungannon children for Christmas

By IAN GREER

A Dungannon charity is determined to make this Christmas a happier one for families in the area affected by the coronavirus crisis.

The “For You” and “Me, You and Them” charity shops at Feeney's Lane and Thomas Street are working in partnership with the Dungannon Bank of Ireland branch to give children in the borough a present from Santa next month.

For You Social Enterprise provides assistance to families in need of clothing and household furniture.

A non-profit-making concern, the local group, in March, delivered hot meals for over 50 families in the Dungannon, Moy, Coalisland, Killyman and Ballygawley areas after being approached by Dungannon Swifts Football Club's Charitable Trust, who offered to supply the meals.

As a result, 6,000 meals were delivered with the support of Dungannon Swifts' Charitable Trust and local businesses and the general public all came on board to make this a very impressive project.

They would now like to help children of those affected by the covid pandemic by the gift of presents this Christmas and all delivered by the man himself, Santa.

Glena McDowell-Khan, who runs the local charity, told the Courier: “For this latest idea, we put the idea to the Bank of Ireland, who were delighted to get involved and lend their support to help the same families.”

“We want as many people and businesses to come on board to make this an extra special Christmas for Dungannon children,” added Glena.

Toys, or donations towards toys, can be made at either of the charity shops or the Bank of Ireland and donations can also be made through the charity's gofundme page, https://www.gofundme.com/f/we-have-got-it-

all-wrapped .

Recipients must be eligible to receive the gifts, stressed Glena and it is even hoped Santa will make a few deliveries not only in the run up to the big day, but on Christmas morning as well! Between 200 and 400 families will benefit from the Christmas gift deliveries.

The charity is also continuing to provide its foodbank services, with the help and support of the local Tesco and Lidl stores and 15 local people benefit each week, with the number growing.

Established in January of this year, little did the charity know what the year would bring, but it has stepped up and is providing vital help to local people in the Dungannon borough.