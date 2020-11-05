Public encouraged to 'share the kindness' by donating to Omagh's Saturday Club Christmas appeal

A KIND-hearted Omagh woman is encouraging the community to donate towards a gift for the children of the Saturday Club during this difficult time.

The Saturday Club provides social and leisure opportunities for children and young people with a learning disability and their siblings. The club offers a range of games, educational, creative, life skills, environmental and sports activities.

Sara Wilson, whose son Jack attends the club, explained: "Over lockdown, I took part in a 'share-the-kindness' initiative with 'Amazon Wishlist'. The feeling of being able to make someone smile during these uncertain times was amazing.

"I decided to set one up for the kids that attend The Saturday Club - a volunteer guided project for children and young people with special needs.

"Many of you may know my son Jack attends the club and has done for years, he has made so many friends, learned new skills and most important was allowed to just be himself. The Saturday Club is a huge lifeline to parents and for some it may be the only respite they get.

"Lockdown has been tough on everyone but for these kids it can be hard for them to understand what’s going on. The Saturday Club have been amazing, making sure they still get to meet on Zoom, with loads of activities like arts and crafts, quizzes etc.

"How lovely would it be for these kids to each get a small gift and to see their wee faces light up.

"Myself and Jack have been shielding since March and I sometimes struggled, wanting to help people out more but unsure how I could do much from home. When I saw the joys the wishlists brought people over on Twitter, I thought that’s the kind of joy these kids need, and also the fantastic volunteers."

If you are interested in donating, visit https://www.amazon.co.uk/hz/wishlist/ls/2WKSOF4DTCIO1?ref_=wl_share&fbclid=IwAR1egEg1fhP68suoVwm3Rv6S8c1HWBSkeR-byyanmyTmY63b1Uypt7k1CFo