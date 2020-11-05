Mid-Ulster tops list for Covid infection rates

LATEST figures released by the Department of Health show that Mid-Ulster is at the top of the list of coronavirus infection rates in Northern Ireland.

Over the last seven days (Oct 26-Nov 1), there were 626 positive cases of coronavirus recorded in Mid-Ulster, giving a rate of 424.3 per 100k, the highest rate across all 11 council areas in the Province.

The council area with the next highest rate was Derry City and Strabane, with 513 new infections, giving it a rate of 340.5 per 100k.

However, Mid-Ulster's figure was down on the previous seven-day period (Oct 19-25) when 785 new cases were recorded in the district, giving a rate of 532.1 per 100k.

A further 62 positive cases of coronavirus were reported in Mid-Ulster on Monday, the second highest total of all 11 council areas in Northern Ireland. Belfast topped the list with 86 new cases.

It brings the total number of Covid cases in Mid-Ulster since the crisis began to 3,616.

Unsurprisingly, postcodes in Mid-Ulster feature prominently in the coronavirus charts.

In BT80, there were 164 postive cases recorded in the last seven days (Oct 26-Nov 1), giving a rate of 669.1 per 100,000, the highest rate in postal districts in Northern Ireland.

In BT71, there were 165 postive cases recorded in the last seven days (Oct 26-Nov 1), giving a rate of 382.3 per 100,000.

And in BT70, there were 80 postive cases recorded in the last seven days (Oct 26-Nov 1), giving a rate of 368.7 per 100,000.

Overall, the Department of Health reported a further eight deaths and 493 new cases of Covid-19 on Monday.

It brings to 39,609 the number of new cases that has been diagnosed since the outbreak in NI. There are 379 patients with the virus in hospitals and 52 patients in intensive care, 42 of which are on a ventilator.

The Department of Health death toll now stands at 724.

Of these, 44 have been in Mid-Ulster, an increase of seven over the last week.