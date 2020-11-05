NIFRS attend Portrush fire

NIFRS attend Portrush fire
By Damian Mullan

Reporter:

By Damian Mullan

Email:

sport@thechronicle.uk.com

A NUMBER of fire engines have attended the scene of a fire in Portrush.

Kerr Street was closed for a time as firefighters dealt with the blaze.

More details to follow...

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Changing values

Access to the Merrow Resort and Spa, granted for just £1, has been a source of controversy.

Changing values

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Northern Constitution

23 Main Street, Limavady

BT49 0EP

Tel: 028 7776 2130