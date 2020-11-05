Remembrance Sunday to be marked, but in different manner

THE dead of two World Wars, the Troubles and other conflicts around the world will be remembered this Sunday 8th November when towns and villages throughout Tyrone and Mid-Ulster will mark Remembrance Sunday.

But it will be on a different and smaller scale to the normal Acts of Remembrance.

Every year, on Remembrance Sunday, the nation unites to make sure that no one is forgotten and to remember and honour those who have sacrificed themselves to secure and protect our freedom.

The 2020 Remembrance Sunday on 8th November will be commemorated across the United Kingdom but in a different way than usual because of the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic.



Dungannon

David Cuddy, Chairman of the Dungannon and Moy Branch of the Royal British Legion told the Courier: "As we are in the middle of a pandemic with Covid 19, our lives and how we conduct our everyday business has been radically changed and this change is now relevant as to how we remember those who lost their lives in two World Wars and all the conflicts since, where members of the armed services and civilians have lost their lives in service to their country.”

There will be no official Remembrance Service at the Dungannon War Memorial in the morning or Moy War Memorial in the afternoon, but instead, short ceremonies will take place.

In Dungannon there will be no Remembrance Service, but a short ceremony will take place at 10.45am at the War Memorial and wreaths will be laid by the Vice Lord Lieutentant, Mid-Ulster District Council, The Royal British Legion and the Royal British Legion Motorcycle Section.

Individual wreaths will also be laid, adhering to social distancing and members of the public will also be asked to adhere to social distancing.

In Moy there will be no Remembrance Service but a short ceremony will be marked at 3pm and again wreaths laid by the Vice Lord Lieutenant, Mid-Ulster District Council, The Royal British Legion and the Royal British Legion Motorcycle Section.

Youth groups and other groups will also lay wreaths, but adhering to social distancing.

Stated the RBL Chairman: “Due to continuing Government regulations we will only be permitted to carry out an Act of Remembrance in both Dungannon and Moy on Sunday 8th November 2020 with 15 persons in a group. This will involve Standards, Bugler, Piper, Vice Lord Lieutenant, Council 0fficial, Branch officers and Committee, which will be the total of 15.

"There is no parade or church service on Remembrance Sunday as normal. Also there will be no coffee morning in Moygashel or a Poppy Dance in the Legion Club.

A limited poppy shop will be held this year on the Legion premises on Saturday 7th November 2020 from 10am -2pm, otherwise please contact the Poppy Appeal Organiser Mrs Jolene Spence on 07887782419. Wreaths can be obtained at her address by prior arrangement after 6pm.

Continued the Chairman: "Remembrance by members and general public on Sunday 8th should be either be in their own home or garden, church or attending the War Memorials, however all attending at the War Memorials must stand in the background away from the group of 15.

"Thank you for your understanding and please take a moment to ‘Remember’.

"We hope that life will become more normal next year and we will be able to have our normal parade, Act of Remembrance, wreath laying and the church service."

For any queries concerning Remembrance, please contact the Branch Chairman on 07979815337. Email crd.cuddy@btinternet. com or Branch President, Noel Irwin, on 07990988637.



Cookstown



Due to Covid-19 and the current Government guidelines there will be no official Remembrance Parade at 11am at the Cenotaph in Cookstown which is normally led by the Cookstown Branch of The Royal British Legion.

There will be a Church Service held in Derryloran Church at 11.30am, with Covid 19 restrictions in place for those wishing to attend.

The Cookstown Branch Committee of The Royal British Legion will hold a short wreath laying ceremony earlier in the morning at the Cenotaph, after the reading of The Exhortation, the playing of The Last Post followed by a Two Minute silence to remember our glorious fallen, the playing of Reveille and the reading of The Kohima Epitaph.

Wreaths will be laid by organisations and members of the public at the Cenotaph throughout Sunday up to 4pm, by arrangement with the Cookstown Branch of the Royal British Legion.

Any organisation that would normally have laid a wreath on the Cenotaph and would still like to do so; may do so by contacting Norman Espie on 07739099155 / email espie15@btinternet.com or Jason Lamont 07909631317 /email lamontjason@

hotmail.co.uk, where you will be given a time for your organisation to lay its wreath. (The timed laying of wreaths is to prevent a gathering of more than 15 people at a time). Organisations are requested that only two members are present to lay their wreath with no Standard Bearer in attendance.

It is realised that the Government constraints will cause disappointment for those who would normally attend this Act of Remembrance, so for this year it is respectfully requested that you stay in the comfort of your home and not venture out to the short service; by doing this it will be a part of the process of keeping you safe from Covid-19.



Augher/Clogher



IT has been announced by the Augher and Clogher Branch of the Royal British Legion that a short Act of Remembrance will take place at the War Memorial, Clogher on Sunday 8th November.

There will be no usual parade or Church service.

In compliance with current guidelines only wreath layers, Standard Bearers, bugler and piper will be in attendance.

The Branch also reminds everyone that there will be no house to house poppy collection this year.

Thanks to all businesses for facilitating the annual poppy appeal by, as usual, kindly allowing the poppy collection boxes in their premises.

Anyone finding it difficult to obtain poppies because of isolation please contact a member of the Legion. A big thank you also, to all who annually place crosses on the graves of military and police personnel.

Several family members have expressed their thanks and appreciation of this gesture for their loved ones.



Fivemiletown



Remembrance Sunday (November 8) will be very different this year due to Covid-19 restrictions, and Fivemiletown Royal British Legion has asked all members of the community to observe the current regulations.

A spokesperson said: “On Remembrance Sunday, we will have a short Act of Remembrance at 10.30am at the War Memorial. All normal wreath layers are invited. Unfortunately we cannot invite the general public or any RBL members as we are restricted to 15 people due to the regulations.

“Members of the public are invited to have their private moment at the memorial after the service. Crosses can be laid in memory of a loved one in our Garden of Remembrance.

“St John's Church, Fivemiletown, will host their normal Morning Service at 11am which will include an Act of Remembrance.

“Unfortunately, again, we cannot invite the general public in order to meet regulations, and only four invited RBL members will be able to attend.

“In Brookeborough, there again will be a private Act of Remembrance at 11am at the War Memorial with no public invited.

“At Colebrooke Church of Ireland, there again will be an Act of Remembrance at the morning service at 11am for parishioners and two RBL members.

“We fully understand this will be a difficult time as Remembrance is such an important event in our local community, but the rules are in place for the safety of all. We will come together again in the future to mark this special day. “Please stay safe and support the NHS and our key workers at this difficult time.

“We will remember them.”