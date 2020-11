THREE men, aged 27, 31 and 35 years old, have been charged to appear at Dungannon Magistrates Court this morning, sitting in Omagh, with offences including kidnapping and grievous bodily harm with intent.



"As is normal procedure, the charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.



"The charges are in relation to an incident on the October 4 in Castlederg, Co Tyrone," a PSNI spokesperson said.