Hortons serving up 40 new jobs in Cookstown

TIM Hortons, the iconic Canadian coffee chain, will open a new drive-thru restaurant on Killymoon Street, Cookstown later this year.

The location, pictured left, will offer both a warm, welcoming and comfortable restaurant, as well as a drive thru lane for everyone, as revealed in last week's Courier.

It was announced on Thursday that the new restaurant will create 40 jobs, a combination of full-time and part-time opportunities. The roles will be a mix of shift managers, who hold the teams together, motivate and lead by example, and team members who will make guests feel welcome and serve the famous coffee and donuts the brand is known for.

The restaurant is seeking outgoing applicants who are warm, welcoming and caring to join the team ahead of the upcoming launch.

The Tim Hortons brand was founded in 1964 by its namesake, a top professional ice hockey player, who wanted to create a space where everyone would feel at home. Fast forward to 2019 and nearly eight out of 10 cups of coffee sold across Canada are served at Tim Hortons restaurants and more than 5.3 million Canadians – approximately 15 percent of the population – visit the café daily.

As well as the famous Donuts, Timbits and range of beverages, customers will have on offer hearty breakfast options, as well as a variety of meal items such as sandwiches, wraps, and toasted melts, all fresh and made-to-order using quality ingredients.

Kevin Hydes, Chief Commercial Officer at Tim Hortons UK & Ireland told the Courier: "We're delighted to have secured a fantastic location in Cookstown for our new drive-thru restaurant. We’re very much looking forward to becoming part of the local community and serving their needs.”

Trevor Wilson, Councillor for Mid-Ulster District said: “This level of investment is significant at any time, but never more so than during a pandemic. The new café is a very welcome addition to Cookstown, creating jobs and adding even more appeal as a place for people to visit and shop.”

The firstTim Hortons in the U.K. opened its doors in Glasgow in June 2017 to huge fanfare, with fans travelling from across the country and queuing overnight to sample the brand’s famed coffee and baked goods. As Tim Hortons rolls out nationwide, a further 23 restaurants are now serving guests in and around Birmingham, Glasgow, Cardiff, Manchester, Leicester and Belfast with excitement levels showing no signs of dropping.