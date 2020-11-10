‘Traders in Dungannon can’t take much more’

DUNGANNON traders are wondering what the future holds for them when the present current Covid “circuit breaker” supposedly ends this Friday.

With Covid rates on the decrease in Mid-Ulster, Northern Ireland Ministers met yesterday, Monday, to consider current restrictions, but their meeting was adjourned while they sought more detail from health officials.

While the business world was holding its breath for an announcement, traders in Dungannon told the Courier that more needs to be done to save livelihoods.

