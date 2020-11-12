Castlederg High School visors initiative raises over £5,000 for Air Ambulance

IN March of this year when schools closed abruptly and the availability of PPE was low, Sara Khan, head of technology in Castlederg High School, used the resources of her own department, with help of her school colleague, Samantha Spratt to create visors for healthcare workers, hospitals, GP surgeries, care homes and carers in the community.

These were created and distributed free of charge to any member of the community who requested one. It was a very busy time as the requests came in thick and fast.

As her plan came together, so did many of the caring groups in the community and the school were inundated with kind donations to allow the school to carry on making the visors.

She also involved Dungannon Ladies Hockey Club in the effort, and from the immense contribution of those in the community, the school were able to make over 6,000 visors.

Due to the enormous generosity of the community, there were funds left over, which with the permission of the donors, the school were able to use to help them make school safe for reopening at the start of August and still had £5,050 to present to the Air Ambulance.

Susan Wilson, school principal commented: "We were overwhelmed by the response of the Castlederg community – their generosity knows no bounds. It symbolised the coming together of a community at a time of need. We are delighted that we can now additionally support such a needed charity as the Air Ambulance, which we appreciate so much in our rural setting.

"We contributed to the Air Ambulance last year and hope we can continue to make regular donations. It is such a worthwhile cause. Can I thank all those who contributed to us in the Spring of this year – your generosity was incredible.

"The contributions of our community made such a positive difference to many in a difficult and challenging time, supported us in our complicated restart and now will go towards saving lives. It is heart-warming to think of the kindness and care that lies within our community."