Second Poundland store for Dungannon

By IAN GREER

WITH the coronavirus pandemic leading to economic uncertainty throughout Tyrone, Mid-Ulster and the rest of the Province, there was is some good news for Dungannon in the form of investment and jobs.

The Courier has learned that Poundland Discount Store is opening a new branch in the Oaks Centre with an official announcement due this week.

Poundland already has a store at Scotch Street in the town, which will continue to trade and this will be the second store to be set up by the company in Dungannon.

The new Oaks Centre Poundland will be located on the site formerly occupied by Poundstretcher, which, sadly, closed down earlier this month after many years trading in the centre. It is believed Poundstretcher will not be relocating elsewhere. Poundstretcher also has a store at William Street, Cookstown.

The Poundland Discount Store is believed to be opening shortly in the Oaks Centre.

When contacted by the Courier, a spokesperson confirmed the news and stated: ““Poundland is looking forward to opening a new store at the Oaks Centre in Dungannon where we can offer shoppers our amazing value with an even larger range of everyday items and PEP&CO family fashion and homeware.

"It will complement our existing store at Scotch Street, Dungannon and the great news is we’ll also be welcoming new colleagues to join our team. We’ll announce more details this week.”

Poundland also has stores in James Street, Cookstown and in the Meadowlane Shopping Centre, Magherafelt.

At a time when so many shops and businesses in Tyrone and Mid-Ulster are facing an uncertain future due to the coronavirus pandemic, news of the opening of a new business in Dungannon is welcome, albeit rare.