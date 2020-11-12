Sewing Bees group are 'buzzing' over £6,000 Lottery funding

THE 'Sewing Bees' group is celebrating after being awarded over £6,000 in National Lottery Funding to support their work in the local community.

The group, based in GK House, Omagh, will use some of the funds to provide DIY template kits for facemasks.

The kit consists of fabric, elastic, a template, and a pattern enabling people to make their own masks.

The aim of the project is to give back to our community by providing a positive, creative outlet for people in these challenging times.

The Sewing Bees has been running since 2014 and meet fortnightly, providing support and sharing skills and providing a place of friendship and wellbeing.

The funding from the National Lottery Community Fund, which distributes money raised by National Lottery Players for good causes and is the largest community funder in the UK, will see the local community benefit from the ‘Sew Now’ project, enabling people in the local area to be more socially connected by providing an engaging programme of activity for the community, giving participants a new interest and a sense of achievement amidst this global pandemic.

Chairperson, Antoinette McDowell, said: “We are delighted that The National Community Fund has recognised our work in this way. Thanks to the funding we can further engage with the local community and encourage creativity and well-being."