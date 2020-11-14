£17.8m New-Bridge Integrated College Scheme approved

New-Bridge Integrated College is absolutely delighted to receive official planning approval from ABC Council for its £17.8 million new school build, a much anticipated announcement!

Design work has been ongoing behind the scenes while we waited for planning approval but it is so exciting now we have the green light to move to Stage 4 of the project when the building contractor will be appointed and work will commence on designing the interior finish of the school.

The impact of the Covid lockdown has presented some challenges for us in terms of our project timetable but we remain hopeful that work will begin on our site in 2021 with an 18 month building schedule. We pay tribute to the efforts of our architects at AECOM and to the Department of Education who have been working hard to push the project forward despite the obstacles.

As New-Bridge celebrates its 25th anniversary, we are so excited about the many opportunities our modern school buildings and state-of-the-art sports facilities will offer both our students and our staff – we have been waiting a long time for this and it is great to know that all our efforts have now been rewarded through full planning approval.

Exciting times ahead for New-Bridge…