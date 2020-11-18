Grovehill Animal Charity annual calendar launch

FUNDS are urgently needed to allow the fantastic team at Grovehill Animal Trust, Sixmilecross, to continue their work.

Due to the pandemic, all fundraising has been put on hold for the foreseeable future, so this year's calendar sales are as important as ever, as the local animal shelter strives to care for abandoned animals.

"The publication of our calendar every year is not only a very important means of raising much-needed funds but it also highlights the vital work of Grovehill Animal Trust," said chairperson, Janice Porter.

"2020 has been an exceptionally difficult and worrying time for everyone, and so we feel this calendar in particular shines a light on something that is both positive and heartwarming as every cat and dog featured was rescued and rehomed by Grovehill. They are the fortunate ones.

"Without Grovehill rescuing them we dread to think what would have happened to them. Animals find themselves at the shelter for many reasons.

"Some dogs come from the local dog pound whilst others are handed into the shelter by their owners , who for a variety of reasons, are no longer able to look after them. Others are strays."

Richard Robinson, shelter co-ordinator, continued: "Every animal in our care receives a veterinary health check and any illnesses are treated immediately. Each cat and dog is microchipped, deflead, wormed, neutered and vaccinated.

"This calendar, the tenth which Grovehill has produced, is a celebration of the amazing work and dedication of the team of staff and volunteers at Grovehill.

"However, it is also a stark reminder that funds are urgently needed in order to continue to carry out the much needed work in Omagh and the surrounding areas."

Janice added: "This Christmas in particular the public are being encouraged to shop local and to support local, independent businesses. This beautiful calendar, priced at £5, makes the perfect Christmas gift.

"Now more than ever we are asking the general public to support the work of Grovehill Animal Trust."

Calendars can be purchased from the Grovehill Charity Shop, 1 Foundry Lane , Omagh and online from their online shop.

Go to grovehillanimaltrust.org/calendar - each calendar purchased online will receive a free Grovehill pen while stocks last.