DETECTIVES are investigating an attempted ATM theft at a filling station on the Enniskillen Road in Irvinestown overnight.

Entry was forced to the rear of the premises where the ATM was housed and efforts made to remove the money from the machine. It’s not believed any money was taken.

A number of masked men are understood to have been in the area at around 12.45am and were still present at 2am, shortly before the monitoring company made a report to police at 2.03am.

Detectives are keen to hear from witnesses or anyone with CCTV or who captured dashcam footage in the vicinity during the early morning hours. If you can assist, please contact Enniskillen CID by calling 101, quoting reference 96 18/11/20.

Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.