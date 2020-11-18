Police rescue kitten, appeal for owner to come forward

OMAGH PSNI are reaching out to the community in the hope of finding the owner of a kitten, rescued by Fermanagh and Omagh District Chief Inspector, Graham Dodds.

The little kitten was found by Chief Inspector Graham Dodds below his car wheel this morning (Wednesday).

"There was very heavy rain and wind across Omagh Town area last night, so we think she must have been scared and ran off from home," said a spokesperson.

'Lucky', as we have named her, appears to be approximately three to four months old. She is very friendly and had settled in well to Omagh Police Station for some well-earned breakfast and cuddles with the station party.

"While the Chief is happy to have a friend in his office to keep him company, we would ask the owner to contact Omagh Police by telephoning 101 and asking to speak to the Duty Sergeant at Omagh PSNI."

